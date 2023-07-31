Police ID Annandale Man Killed Crashing Into Maryland Guardrail

Annandale resident Carlos Alexis Yanez Marquez has been identified as the person killed in a single-car crash in Rockville that sent two others to the hospital.

Members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were called shortly before 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 to the area of Veirs Mill Road and Twinbrook Parkway where there was a reported crash.

Investigators say that Yanez Marquez was driving east on Veirs Mill Road when he unexpectedly lost control of his Honda Civic and crashed into a guardrail.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

All three were rushed to area hospitals, where Yanez Marquez died and his passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Veirs Mill Road was closed for five hours while the Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

