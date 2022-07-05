Woman Seriously In Fairfax County After Truck Tire Crashes Into Car: Police

A woman was seriously injured after a truck tire came off of an 18-wheeler and crashed into her car last week in Fairfax County, authorities said. Police are still searching for the truck driver.

The woman was driving on Interstate 66 near Stringfellow Road on Friday, July 1, when the tire detached from the tractor-trailer and slammed into the side of her car just after 1:30 p.m., Virginia State Police said. The truck did not stop. Police searched the area but did not find them.

Police rushed the woman to INOVA Hospital in Reston for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators ask anyone who saw the wreck to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 703-803-0026.

