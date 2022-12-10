Contact Us
Witnesses Stop DUI Driver From Fleeing Crash That Killed 35-Year-Old Man On I-95 In VA: Police

Cecilia Levine
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Photo Credit: Virginia State Police

Authorities have identified the victim killed in a crash on Interstate 95 Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia had gotten out of his 2011 Honda Accord to assess an issue with it and as he was getting back in, was struck by a Nissan Sentra that had run off the road around 3:05 p.m. at mile marker 169 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.

Hernandez-Zelayandia, of Woodbridge, was hospitalized where he died of his injuries. The Nissan driver, John O. Hess, 61, of Springfield, tried to flee the scene but was stopped by witnesses and charged with DUI and charged with a hit-and-run, police said.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.