Virginia 'Throuple' Murder-Suicide Stuns Loved Ones

"To every one. To all my friends. I love you. I need to go."

That was the note that 26-year-old Jose Gale Aliaga posted to Facebook before police say he killed two women and then turned the gun on himself in their shared Fairfax apartment earlier this week.

Social media posts seem to imply that Aliaga, Angelica McIntosh, 26, and Anne Lollar, 31, were involved in a polyamorous relationship. The three had agreed to a suicide pact before police found their bodies with gunshot wounds in a locked bedroom of a shared Mazarin Place apartment in Fairfax on Tuesday, June 7, police said.

In June 2021, Aliaga posted a photo of them at a bar with the caption "Best girlfriends ever." Several commenters said that the trio made for a cute "throuple."

It's unclear when or why the trio decided to take such a drastic measure, with several Facebook commenters wishing Aliaga to have called them — only too little too late.

"Oh, Gale," one friend wrote. "I wish I had taken the time to translate this and reached out… I can’t imagine the pain you must’ve been feeling. Love you, man.

Aliaga's goodbye post may have been what led police to find the bodies. Fairfax County Police Executive Deputy Chief Brian Reilly said on Tuesday that a victim's family member had asked officers to do a welfare check at the Camden Fair Lakes apartment.

A female roommate who lived with the trio let officers into the home on Tuesday morning, but police couldn't get into the locked back bedroom. They called Fairfax County firefighters to bring a ladder truck to allow them to look inside the room through a window. That's when investigators found the body, Reilly said.

Investigators do not think the roommate was involved in the deaths. The woman cooperating with police, Reilly said, and she likely wasn't home when the killings happened.

