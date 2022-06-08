Virginia Killed Victim In Fiery Home Before Barricading Himself After Crash: Sheriff

A firebug in Virginia is facing a host of charges after a house fire led to a homicide investigation where a suspect attempted to barricade himself away from law enforcement before fleeing, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Spotsylvania resident John Christopher Brown, 37, was arrested following an investigation into a house fire where a man was found dead inside the structure, which was destroyed by the flames, officials said.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Friday, July 29, a house fire was reported in the 7500 block of Grand Brooks Road.

Upon arrival, first responders said that they found the home fully engulfed in flames, and the subsequent investigation found a dead man inside the residence, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

The death was deemed to be suspicious in nature by detectives and the Fire Marshal investigators in Spotsylvania, and an autopsy determined that the victim - whose name has not been released - died from a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a vehicle registered to the homeowner was located the same day as the fire on Greenes Corner Road in Louisa County, which appeared to have been involved in a crash and was set on fire, officials said.

Brown was identified as a person of interest, and it was determined that he had outstanding probation warrants on file out for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, detectives from the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 7600 block of Grand Brooks Road, at which point Brown barricaded himself inside for a short time before running away in an attempt to escape, according to investigators.

Brown’s attempt was unsuccessful, officials said, and he was taken into custody shortly thereafter without further incident.

Brown was arrested and charged with:

Murder;

Arson;

Grand larceny of an auto.

He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The name of the victim is being withheld pending an investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.