Fairfax Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Video Shows Suspect, Vehicle Before, After Shooting Incident In Southeast: MPD

AJ Goldbloom
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public's assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in reference to an assault
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public's assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in reference to an assault Video Credit: OfficialDCPolice

D.C. police have released video footage of a recent shooting suspect, officials said.

Just before 1 p.m. on August 7, the suspect and a victim where in a physical fight in the 1400 block of Howard Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

During the fight, the suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene, police reported.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact police at 202-727-9099.

