Fairfax Daily Voice
Fairfax Daily Voice

Police & Fire

VIDEO: First Responders In DC Make Water Rescue Amid Flash Flooding During Storm

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The driver was rescued in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast DC.
Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems

Fast-moving thunderstorms that rolled through the region caused difficulties for some who found themselves caught in precarious positions.

In one such instance, DC Fire and EMS first responders had to attempt a water rescue in Northeast DC after a driver’s vehicle became trapped under a bridge by flooded waters.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the agency’s Rescue Squad was ready to jump into action along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue with an inflatable boat to save the driver.

Officials said that while first responders were preparing to launch the boat, the victim was removed from the opposite side of the roadway by other responding officers and is being treated by paramedics as the water slowly recedes in the area.

The person was ultimately determined to be uninjured after being evaluated at the scene. 

A Flash Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service, effective through 8 p.. on Wednesday night. Between 1.5 inches and 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen as of 5 p.m., according to the agency, with upwards of 1.5 more inches possible in parts of the region.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," officials noted.

"Basement flooding can occur quickly and create a life-threatening situation," they added. "If you are in a basement, or a residence below street level, move to a higher floor immediately." 

