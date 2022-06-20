Video Appears to Show Tysons Corner Mall Shooting Suspect In Argument Before Shots Fired

Police say a D.C.-based rapper fired shots at the Tysons Corner Center mall last week, causing pandemonium for several minutes as shoppers ran out of the building in fear. A recently surfaced video on social media seems to show an altercation between the shooter and multiple people ahead of the shooting.

Fairfax County police said they are looking for Noah Settles, who goes by the stage name No Savage. Settles, investigators said, got into an argument with a group of people around 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, pulled his gun, and fired several shots inside the mall.

They said he sped away from the McLean mall in a black Cadillac with DC license plate GK0174. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A video posted to Instagram claims to show Settles in an argument with multiple people moments before the shooting. Fairfax County police have not confirmed the video's authenticity, but it shows people making fun of a man who appears to be Settles, who repeatedly makes threats and reaches into his waistband several times. He storms off before any shots are fired. It's unclear what sparked the fight.

Note the video includes foul language.

No Savage posted an apology on Instagram on Monday, according to WJLA, that read, "I love y'all. I'm sorry for letting y'all down."

Video on social media shows people rushing out of the building after gunshots rang out.

No one was injured in the shooting.

