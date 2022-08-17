Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice
US Marshals Service Nabs DC Homicide Suspect Hiding In Jamaica

AJ Goldbloom
Ranje Reynolds
Ranje Reynolds Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

A D.C. man, who was wanted for a January homicide, was found and arrested in Jamaica, officials said.

At around 6:15 p.m. on January 31, police found a male victim, 27 year-old Tarek Boothe, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3200 block of M Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities reported that Boothe was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injures.

On August 16, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida and Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force located shooting suspect Ranje Reynolds, 24, in Kingston Jamaica, officials said.

Reynolds was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant and will be returned to D.C. soon, police said.

He will be charged with first degree murder while armed, authorities said.

