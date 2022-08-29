Contact Us
US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police

Cecilia Levine
Audora Williams is believed to have been killed by Wonell A. Jones, Jr.
Audora Williams is believed to have been killed by Wonell A. Jones, Jr. Photo Credit: Audora Williams Facebook/DC Police

A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said.

Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said. 

Williams was found lifeless suffering gunshot wounds inside of a home around 1:25 p.m. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Jones was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder while Armed. Members of the United States Marshals Florida and Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in collaboration with other agencies arrested him on Monday, Aug. 29 in Jacksonville, FL, police said.

The incident was deemed domestic in nature.

Jones will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC.

