This Maserati Does 185: Driver In Stolen Car Killed In I-495 Crash, State Police

Virginia State Police are attempting to identify the driver of a stolen Maserati taken out of Maryland who was killed after crashing into a wall while driving the wrong way on I-495 in Fairfax County.

Investigators were called at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, to investigate a crash that was reported in the I-495 Express Lanes at Exit 49 heading toward I-66.

Police say that a black Maserati Quattroporte was traveling in the opposite lane of traffic at an excessive rate of speed when it struck a cement wall head-on, causing the luxury vehicle to catch fire.

The driver - who has not been identified - did not survive the crash. The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy and to confirm the driver’s identification.

According to investigators, the totaled Maserati had been previously reported stolen out of Prince George’s County in Maryland.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the Maserati driving south in the northbound lanes prior to the crash or may have information about the events leading up to the fatal incident, has been asked to contact Virginia State Police investigators by calling (703) 803-0026 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

