Two people were found dead at a home in Fairfax and authorities are investigating it as a "suspicious death," according to unconfirmed reports.

This happened at 10421 Stallworth Ct in Fairfax around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, uncomforted reports said.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

