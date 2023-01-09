Stolen Tractor-Trailer Ties Up Traffic Along Stretch Of I-495 In Fairfax County, Police Say

A strange scenario led to traffic getting tied up along a stretch of I-495 in Fairfax County when police tracked down a tractor-trailer that had been reported stolen.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a stolen tractor-trailer on the interstate near Braddock Road, officials said.

The driver - whose name has not been released - was taken into custody without incident, though several lanes on I-495 were closed temporarily as detectives investigated at the scene.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, police announced that the truck was removed from the roadway and all lanes had been reopened for the tail end of the evening commute.

The incident remains under investigation.

