Stabbing Suspect In Custody After Hurting Self During Standoff With Police In Fairfax County

Authorities say that a man who barricaded himself in a Virginia apartment after allegedly stabbing a woman has been arrested following an hours-long standoff in Fairfax County.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department confirmed that a man has been taken into custody following an incident the night before in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton.

Police say that Virginia State Police investigators arrested the man - whose name has not been released - who was hospitalized for treatment of injuries believed to be self-inflicted.

Officers responded to Hagel Circle at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to investigate a reported stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the stabbing, police said that the suspect then retreated to an apartment in the area and barricaded himself inside, refusing to comply with officers’ requests or demands.

Officials have not released information regarding the suspect or woman’s injuries or condition as of 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

No official charges have been announced by investigators with the Fairfax County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

