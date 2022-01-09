Shooting Suspect Charged With Murdering 21-Year-Old Man In Fairfax County

Police investigators in Virginia have released new details regarding the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Fairfax County.

Alexandria resident Francisco Juares, 22, is facing charges after allegedly shooting D’Mari Norris on Tuesday, Aug. 30 during a dispute, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, where there was a reported shooting, a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers located Norris, who was laying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The body was shipped to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to conduct an autopsy and determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Detectives said that the two men "had an interaction," which led to Juares allegedly shooting Norris several times.

Juares was arrested without incident by members of the Fairfax County Police Department after he was held down at the scene by a Good Samaritan following the shooting, according to police officials.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, the spokesperson said, noting that “detectives continue to conduct several interviews, canvass the area, and review evidence to determine the circumstances that led up to the fatal shooting.”

The relationship between Juares and Norris is unclear, according to investigators.

Juares was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after police consulted with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, and he is being held in custody on no bond.

