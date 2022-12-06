Shooting Suspect At Large After 26-Year-Old Man Found Gunned Down On Virginia Sidewalk: Police

An investigation has been launched in Fairfax County after a man was found on the sidewalk by passersby with multiple gunshot wounds, police announced.

Lorton resident Jordan Summers, 26, was found shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue in the Alexandria Avenue of Fairfax County, according to investigators in the Mount Vernon District.

Officials say that Summers was found by a community member lying on the sidewalk at approximately 8:02 p.m. on Monday night, where he was suffering from trauma to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel.

According to police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to determine the cause and manner of death, which preliminary determined that community members heard what sounded like gunshots prior to 8 p.m.

Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews, collect video surveillance, and process evidence recovered from the scene, they noted.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau by calling (703) 246-7800, Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS, or by texting “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411.

