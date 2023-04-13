Shady Bus Drivers Are Trying To Pick Up Kids In Fairfax County, Police Say

Police in Fairfax County were probing reports of suspicious buses trying to pick up children.

A short white bus with a blue stripe apparently tried to pick up a student at a bus stop on of Southington Lane in Reston, around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, April 13, county police said.

A community member tried to speak with the driver but he shut the door and drove off. The driver was described as a white male with facial hair.

Then, about ten minutes later, a similar incident involving a different bus was reported. This one, an unmarked yellow school bus with black stripes. That driver tried to pick up elementary school students at a bus stop near Chynoweth Street and Telegraph Road in Lorton.

When the driver was confronted by a community member, he drove away. The driver was described as a male, of unknown race, with long curly brown hair wearing a dark hat, a surgical mask and dark clothing.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 703-691-2131. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online a www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org. You may also download the ‘P3 Tips’ App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for someone to follow up with you.

