Fairfax Daily Voice
Serious Trailer Crash Closes I-495 In McLean

Cecilia Levine
495 crash
495 crash Photo Credit: Virginia DOT

A serious crash closed Interstate 495 in Virginia early Sunday, Sept. 11.

Virginia DOT traffic cameras show an overturned tractor trailer near mile marker 43.6. N

Northbound lanes were closed around 8 a.m.

