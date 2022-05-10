Police Looking For Missing Endangered Girl From Fairfax County

The Fairfax County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating an endangered missing girl, the department said on Twitter.

Zaydie Kimonie Brown, 12, was last seen at Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Station around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, 9, police said.

She is described as standing 5'1," weighing 115 pounds with black braided hard and brown eyes. Brown was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131.

