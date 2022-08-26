Police ID Woman Killed, Murder Suspect In DC Stabbing

A 45-year-old from D.C. was arrested on Thursday, August 25, for the murder of another D.C. resident, officials said.

On August 14, just before 10 p.m., police responded to the scene in the 3900 block of 4th Street and discovered a female victim suffering from stab wounds inside a home, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Cynthia Stewart, 41, showing no signs of life, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said they arrested Alexis Hawkins, 45, for second degree murder while armed.

