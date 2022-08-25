Police ID Man Who Grabbed Preteen While Displaying Knife In Fairfax County

A 22-year-old man who allegedly approached a group of juveniles playing near an apartment building in Fairfax County, displayed a knife, and grabbed a minor has been apprehended, authorities announced.

Less than 24 hours after there was a report of a potential attempted abduction, the department announced the arrest of Centreville resident Kevin Moran-Perez, who was wanted in connection to an incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Court in Alexandria on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

It is alleged that Moran-Perez displayed a knife and grabbed a preteen by the hand, police investigators said. The juvenile was able to break free from Moran-Perez, and all three minors ran away and alerted adults.

The juveniles were not injured.

Moran-Perez was found near the scene of the alleged incident and he was arrested without any further conflict.

He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with assault and possession of a schedule I or II drug. Moran-Perez is being held without bond.

The department is continuing to investigate the case and is asking anyone with information to contact detectives in Fairfax by calling (703) 256-8035.

