Police ID Man Killed By Fairfax Officers After Throwing Tribal Mask, Swinging Bottle

Police identified the 26-year-old Virginia man who they said was shot and killed by officers after throwing a tribal mask at them and then charging at them with a bottle Thursday, July 7.

Jasper Aaron Lynch's family friend called police saying he was throwing objects and pacing around a home on the 6900 block of Arbor Lane in McLean around 7:10 p.m. Fairfax County police said.

A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) and a clinician from the Sharon Bulova Center for Community Health responded, but Lynch had left the home by the time they arrived at 7:25 p.m., police said.

The team checked the home and stayed in the area for an additional period of time to attempt to find him. Lynch was unable to be found. The co-responder unit then went to the McLean District Station to speak with Lynch’s family by phone.

About an hour later, the family friend called police again. This time, three crisis intervention trained officers arrived at the home and spoke to a family member on the scene.

The officers found Lynch inside holding a bottle and an object, believed to be a large decorative wooden tribal mask, police said. The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands inside the foyer of the home.

Lynch threw the mask at an officer and began to swing the bottle in striking motion. Two officers attempted to utilize their Electronic Control Weapons. Lynch ran toward officers while swinging the bottle. One officer discharged his firearm, striking Lynch four times. Officers immediately rendered aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. Lynch was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officer who discharged his firearm has been identified as a ten-year veteran assigned to the McLean District Station. Per department policy, the officers involved in the incident were placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an administrative investigation by our Internal Affairs Bureau.

An independent review will also be conducted by the Police Auditor. The name of the officer will be released within 10 days, unless there is a credible threat to the safety of the officer involved or if additional time is required to thoroughly complete the risk assessment process.

A criminal investigation into the use of force is being conducted by our Major Crimes Bureau. The department will release body camera footage and audio recordings within 30 days or when it no longer jeopardizes the integrity of the investigation.

