Police & Fire

Person Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries In Alexandria, Suspect In Custody: Police

Zak Failla
Fairfax County Police officers are investigating a potentially fatal shooting.
A suspect is in custody in Fairfax County after a reported shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries that he later died from, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, where there was a reported shooting, a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found the shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area trauma center in life-threatening condition, officials reported.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

A person of interest is in custody, according to the department.

No additional information about the shooting suspect or victim has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or who may have been a witness has been instructed to call 911 with additional details.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.