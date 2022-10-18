Peek-A-Boo: Armed Rapist Caught Staring At Surveillance Camera In Custody, Police Say

An alleged armed rapist who made no attempts to hide his identity after bursting into a woman’s hotel in Virginia has been apprehended, police announced.

The suspect - whose name and age have not been released by the Fairfax Police Department - is facing pending charges after being arrested for an alleged incident on Saturday, Oct. 1 just hours after new surveillance photos and footage were released of him by investigators overnight.

According to police, the man physically and sexually assaulted his victim at a hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna, the department stated in an alert issued earlier this week.

It is alleged that a man who knew his victim learned of the assault and chased the suspect away, though not before the latter pointed a handgun at him to further his escape.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries sustained in the assault.

In video released by investigators, the suspect can be seen entering the Metro at Eastern Market station and later switching to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station, and later exiting at the Spring Hill station.

