Pedestrian Rushed To Virginia Hospital After Being Struck At Busy Intersection Dies: Police

The pedestrian who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Virginia after being struck by a car near a busy Fairfax County intersection has died and been identified by police investigators.

Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Lorton when she was struck by the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling south near the intersection, according to the Fairfax Police Department.

Police said on Tuesday night that Oukubazghi, a Lorton resident, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and she was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Oct. 19, a spokesperson for the department announced.

Investigators noted that the driver of the Chevrolet initially left the scene but later returned after seeing the damage to her SUV.

The incident led to a closure of southbound Lorton Station Boulevard between Pohick Road and Lorton Road on Tuesday afternoon during the evening commute as police investigated.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit said they will present details of the investigation to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible charges, though neither speeding nor alcohol appear to be a factor according to the preliminarily investigation.

