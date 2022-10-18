Pedestrian Rushed To Hospital After Being Struck At Busy Lorton Intersection: Police

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Virginia after being struck by a car near a busy Fairfax County intersection, according to police.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a reported crash at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the intersection of Lee Masey Drive and Lorton Station Boulevard in Lorton.

Police said that the pedestrian - whose name and age was not released by police - was transported to an area hospital with “injuries considered (to be) life-threatening.”

Investigators noted that the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The incident led to a closure of southbound Lorton Station Boulevard between Pohick Road and Lorton Road on Tuesday afternoon during the evening commute as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

