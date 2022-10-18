Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Pedestrian Rushed To Hospital After Being Struck At Busy Lorton Intersection: Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Lee Masey Drive and Lorton Station Boulevard in Lorton.
The pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Lee Masey Drive and Lorton Station Boulevard in Lorton. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via ArtisticOperations

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Virginia after being struck by a car near a busy Fairfax County intersection, according to police.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a reported crash at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the intersection of Lee Masey Drive and Lorton Station Boulevard in Lorton.

Police said that the pedestrian - whose name and age was not released by police - was transported to an area hospital with “injuries considered (to be) life-threatening.”

Investigators noted that the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene. 

The incident led to a closure of southbound Lorton Station Boulevard between Pohick Road and Lorton Road on Tuesday afternoon during the evening commute as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.