Fairfax Daily Voice
Police & Fire

One Man Hospitalized After Train Hits Truck In Fairfax County

Josh Lanier
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (Facebook)

Firefighters in Fairfax County said a train hit an 18-wheeler truck on Thursday afternoon, June 2. 

The truck was traveling along Iron Place and Industrial Drive in Springfield when the train struck it around 1 p.m., according to a tweet from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Rescue workers took the truck driver to the hospital with minor injuries. No one on the train was injured. Both were traveling at slow speeds. 

It's unclear what caused the crash. 

