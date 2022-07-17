Off-Duty Officers Shoot, Kill Gunman At The Wharf In DC: Police

A pair of off-duty officers "enjoying the evening" shot and killed a gunman they saw pointing a gun on the pier at the Wharf Saturday, July 16 in Washington DC, authorities said.

The officers engaged the suspect outside of a restaurant after they noticed he was aiming a gun, but unclear at who or what, in the 800 block of Wharf Street SW around 9 p.m., police Chief Robert Contee said.

The officers opened fire on the suspect, who was hospitalized in critical condition, and grazed a witness.

The gunman was later pronounced dead, and his name was not releaed. An investigation is ongoing.

