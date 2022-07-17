Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Off-Duty Officers Shoot, Kill Gunman At The Wharf In DC: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chief Robert Contee
Chief Robert Contee Photo Credit: DC Police Department (Twitter)

A pair of off-duty officers "enjoying the evening" shot and killed a gunman they saw pointing a gun on the pier at the Wharf Saturday, July 16 in Washington DC, authorities said.

The officers engaged the suspect outside of a restaurant after they noticed he was aiming a gun, but unclear at who or what, in the 800 block of Wharf Street SW around 9 p.m., police Chief Robert Contee said.

The officers opened fire on the suspect, who was hospitalized in critical condition, and grazed a witness.

The gunman was later pronounced dead, and his name was not releaed. An investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.