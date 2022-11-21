Off-Duty DC Police Officer's SUV Carjacked In NJ: Report

A carjacking suspect is on the run after an off-duty DC police officer's SUV was stolen in New Jersey, officials confirmed.

The incident happened early Monday, Nov. 21 in Elizabeth, city spokesperson Ruby Contreras said. The unidentified cop's badge and ID card were found in the car, which was later discovered in an unspecified location, NJ.com reports.

It was not immediately known if the officer was inside the car when it was taken, but he was reportedly brought to University Hospital in Newark.

"The police are still recovering video of the incident and no suspect description has been developed yet," Contreras added.

