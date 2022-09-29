New Details, Video Released Of ATM Burglars Terrorizing Fairfax County

Fairfax County police believe the same burglars have struck in the area, at least four times in the past few months, officials said.

Most recently, early on Sept. 22, a few men went to the BP gas station, located at 6540 Edsall Road, and tried to use a crowbar to force their way into the station, according to Fairfax County Police Department.

They then ventured to Dollar Power located at 7012 Commerce Street, to steal the ATM machine there, but were unable to move it, police said.

The suspects were described as two black men, wearing face coverings, gloves, black hoodies, who drove off in a black Infiniti SUV. There may be a third suspect, authorities said.

Police believe these men are responsible for multiple other burglaries:

May 3 at Serenity Nails and Spa, located at 8902 Rolling Road, at 5:26 a.m.

Jul. 19 at the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road, at 4:06 a.m. two men used a dolly to load an ATM machine onto their white Ford van.

Sept. 19 at Sunoco Gas Station, located at 5514 Franconia Road, at 2:17 a.m.

Anyone with information about the suspects or any of these incidents should contact police at 703-246-7800.

Click here to see video footage of the suspects carrying out a burglary.

