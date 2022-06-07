MS-13 Members Found Guilty In Brutal Murders Of 2 Falls Church Teenagers: DOJ

Five members of the violent international gang MS-13 were convicted recently of kidnapping and murdering two Fairfax County teenagers in 2016, prosecutors said. The boys were found in shallow graves at a Falls Church park seven months after they disappeared.

An Alexandria jury found the men guilty of killing 17-year-old Edvin Escobar Mendez in August 2016, the Department of Justice said. MS-13 members believed Mendez was a spy for a rival gang, but that wasn't true. They lured Mendez to Holmes Run Stream Valley Park by telling him they were having a gang meeting in the woods.

Instead, the gang members ambushed him and stabbed him more than 100 times with machetes, pick axes, and knives, prosecutors said. They broke Mendez's legs to get him to fit into the grave they had pre-dug at the park before the killing.

A month later, the men kidnapped and killed 14-year-old Sergio Anthony Arita Triminio because they believed he was speaking to police about Mendez's murder, the DOJ said. Someone had shown him the video of Mendez's killing and taken him to where they buried his body, prosecutors said. Cooperating with law enforcement is punishable by death in MS-13's code.

However, this was a lie. Arita Triminio wasn't speaking with investigators.

Moris Castro, who was then 15 years old, lied to MS-13 leaders and told them Arita Triminio was working with authorities. Castro was the one speaking with law enforcement, but he wanted to hide that fact from the gang, The Washington Post reported. Castro knew Arita Triminio from a stay at the same juvenile detention center.

“I was the one that was talking and didn’t want them to know it was me,” Castro testified in federal court last month, the paper reported.

That lie led to Arita Triminio's death.

Gang members filmed the teenagers' murders on a cell phone to show MS-13 leaders to get promotions, the DOJ said. Prosecutors showed jurors the video of Arita Triminio's killing during the trial, which featured the men cursing at the boy as they rained down blows with a machete. They celebrated after the killing, The Washington Post reported.

The gang members broke his legs and used his pajamas to tie him in a position to get his body to fit in the hole they had dug, prosecutors said. They buried the teenagers less than 50 yards apart.

A jury found Elmer Zelaya Martinez, Ronald Herrera Contreras, Henry Zelaya Martinez, Pablo Velasco Barrera, and Duglas Ramirez Ferrera guilty of kidnapping, racketeering, conspiracy, and murder charges, federal prosecutors said. They each face mandatory life sentences.

Prosecutors have charged 17 people in the case. Nine people previously pleaded guilty rather than go to trial.

