Missing Woman, 33, Found Dead In Virginia

A 33-year-old reported missing was found dead in Virginia, authorities said.

Kelley Muscara's body was found the morning of Saturday, May 14 by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Kincora Drive in Sterling, they said.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.

