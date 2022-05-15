Contact Us
Missing Woman, 33, Found Dead In Virginia

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Kelley Muscara
Kelley Muscara Photo Credit: Kelley Muscara Facebook photo

A 33-year-old reported missing was found dead in Virginia, authorities said.

Kelley Muscara's body was found the morning of Saturday, May 14 by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Kincora Drive in Sterling, they said.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.

