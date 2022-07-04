MD Gunman Fired At Sanitation Worker, Police During Multi-State Pursuit: Authorities (UPDATE)

A 26-year-old Maryland man was arrested for leading a police pursuit across state lines into Virginia on July 4, authorities announced.

Frederick Njihia fired a gun multiple times at a Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission worker and a man standing next to his truck around 9:50 a.m., bringing police to the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace in Germantown, Montgomery County police said. No one was injured.

A description of Nijhia's Honda Civic was broadcast. A MoCo officer spotted his car, but Nijhia shot the front tire, flattening it, police said.

Police pursued the gunman's onto I-270 south as it head toward Virginia. Virginia State Police troopers positioned themselves on I-495 near the American Legion Bridge in an effort to safely intercept the suspect vehicle as it crossed state lines.

Once the Civic passed into Virginia on I-495, it got onto Route 7 towards Tysons Corner and did a U-turn on Route 7 at Route 267/Dulles Toll Road. That's when a Virginia State Police trooper administered a pursuit intervention technique by making contact with the suspect vehicle.

The Honda Civic ran off the road, struck the Jersey wall, and overturned onto its roof.

Footage of the incident was shared to Twitter by Spencer Deese.

Nihjia was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained when his vehicle overturned. A .223 rifle was recovered from Njihia’s vehicle.

He was charged with four counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault with a firearm. He was being held in Virginia for traffic related charges and will be extradited to Montgomery County.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending in both Virginia and Maryland.

Both Montgomery County and Fairfax County police assisted state police.

