Manhunt Launched For Ex-Football Player Wanted In UVA Shooting That Killed 3, Hurt 2

A manhunt was under way for a suspect wanted in the University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday, Nov. 13.

Christopher Darnell Jones, a former UVA walk-on football player from the Petersburg area, was being sought in connection with the Culbreth Road shooting on the Charlottesville campus around 11 p.m., officials said.

The campus was placed under lockdown as multiple agencies searched the area.

