Manhunt Launched After Rapist Bursts Into Unlocked Vienna Hotel Room: Police

As if he knew he was being watched, an armed man locked eyes with surveillance cameras at a Virginia hotel where he burst into a hotel room and sexually assaulted a woman on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to footage and information released by police.

The man physically and sexually assaulted the victim in a room at a hotel on the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna around 5:30 p.m. and then fled, county police said.

A man who knew the victim began chasing the suspect, who pointed a gun at him and continued his escape.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. Evidence was collected at the scene and with the help of the victim, which was then sent to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis.

Detectives tracked the suspect through surveillance footage that shows him entering the Metro at the Spring Hill station. He took the Silver Line to Metro Center and switched to the Red Line in the direction of Glenmont.

Detectives believe the suspect lives in the Washington D.C. area. He is described as a Black man, 25 to 40 years old, 5’8 to 6’, heavy build with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

