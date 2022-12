A man was fatally struck by a Green Line train at the Anacostia Station on Sunday, Dec. 11, a FOX5 report says citing the WMATA.

Surveillance footage shows the man intentionally placing himself in the train's path around 7:40 a.m., the outlet said.

Service between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard was suspended until 10:30 a.m.

