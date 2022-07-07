Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Man Dies After Being Shot By Fairfax County Officer: Police (DEVELOPING)

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Fairfax County Police
Fairfax County Police Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)

A man died Thursday night, July 7, in an officer involved shooting in Fairfax County, police said.

Authorities said officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane in McLean about a man throwing things outside. When police arrived, a fight broke out with the man, which led to the shooting. 

Police said the man died at the scene. Officials have not released the man's name.  

No officers were injured, police said. 

Officials should release updates tonight and tomorrow morning. 

Check back with the DailyVoice for updates on this developing story. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.