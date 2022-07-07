Man Dies After Being Shot By Fairfax County Officer: Police (DEVELOPING)

A man died Thursday night, July 7, in an officer involved shooting in Fairfax County, police said.

Authorities said officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane in McLean about a man throwing things outside. When police arrived, a fight broke out with the man, which led to the shooting.

Police said the man died at the scene. Officials have not released the man's name.

No officers were injured, police said.

Officials should release updates tonight and tomorrow morning.

Check back with the DailyVoice for updates on this developing story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.