Police & Fire

Kidnapped Fairfax Toddler In 'Extreme Danger' With Manhunt Under Way: Police

Police say Catherine Agnes Kraus kidnapped 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus. Authorities say the child is in extreme danger.
Police say Catherine Agnes Kraus kidnapped 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus. Authorities say the child is in extreme danger. Photo Credit: Virginia State Police

The Fairfax County police issued an AMBER alert Tuesday night, June 14, following the purported kidnapping of a 3-year-old from Northern Virginia.

Amelia Marianna Kraus was taken by Catherine Agnes Kraus at Tauxemont Road in Alexandria around 4:30 p.m., the alert says. The toddler was wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of pink and white UnderArmor shoes, the alert says.

Catherine is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a wig, or she may have shaved her head, authorities noted. 

Police believe she's driving a white 2019 Subaru Sedan with Virginia plates reading EGLSWGS or a Black 2010 Volkswagen SUV with Massachusetts plates reading WS5025. 

Police say Amelia is in extreme danger. Police ask that you call 911 if you see Amelia, Catherine Kraus, or any of the listed cars. 

