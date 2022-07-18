Husband Wanted In Virginia Wife's Murder: Police

A Springfield man is wanted in the brutal murder of his wife on Sunday July 17, police said.

Jose Hernandez Mejia, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, fled the home in the 5200 block of Rolling Hill Road where his wife was stabbed to death, Fairfax County Police said.

When police arrived at the home to investigate the incident, they discovered Mejia’s wife, who has not yet been identified, with stab wounds to her upper body, authorities said. Officials said they also found a bloody knife.

A family member told police that Mejia called his relative to the home and told them he had just stabbed his wife, authorities said.

Police said they were originally communicating with Mejia on the phone and suspected he would turn himself in, but now the man, wanted for second degree murder, is no where to be found.

Mejia is a father of four, described as 5’9, 150 pounds, and was last seen driving a 2016 black Honda HR-V with the license plate number TXV-1986, officials said.

If you see Mejia or have information on his whereabouts, police are asking individuals to contact the authorities and stay away from the suspect.

