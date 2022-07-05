Contact Us
Herndon Police Involved Shooting: What We Know

AJ Goldbloom
Herndon Police
A suspect was shot by police after a stop of a stolen car in Fairfax County on Tuesday, July 5, authorities said.

At least three individuals were in the stolen car when authorities tried to pull them over on the 600 block of Dulles Park Court sometime before 2 p.m., Herndon police said. 

Two suspects were arrested at the scene while the third ran off, flashing a weapon at officers, they said. That’s when police shot him, and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

DC Realtime News reports that a female in the car was also arrested, and that the suspect was 25 years old. 

No other injuries were reported. This is a developing story. Check back for more.

