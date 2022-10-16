Gunman Shoots In Crowd At Harrisonburg Gathering Wounding Eight

Eight people were wounded when a gunman opened fire into a crowd at an outdoor gathering in Northern Virginia overnight, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at a home on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, city police said.

Five victims were treated at Sentara RMH, with three others transferred to UVA. Patients range in age from 18 to 27.

HPD is currently investigating whether there were one or multiple individuals who fired shots. There were no suspects on the scene when officers arrived.

HPD does not believe there is any threat to the greater community at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to email Det. Thurston at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.

