Fraudulent Parking Tickets Discovered By Fairfax Drivers: Police

Fairfax Police are investigating fake parking tickets that were dished out to residents via a mobile app, officials said.

On July 29, officers announced they were investigating these fraudulent parking tickets, bearing the official city seal on them, that were submitted over the app, Turo, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Anyone who has received one of these tickets or has any further information about this case, please call police at 703-385-7848.

