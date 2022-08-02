Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice
Fraudulent Parking Tickets Discovered By Fairfax Drivers: Police

AJ Goldbloom
The fake parking tickets have been making the rounds in Fairfield County.
The fake parking tickets have been making the rounds in Fairfield County. Photo Credit: City of Fairfax Police

Fairfax Police are investigating fake parking tickets that were dished out to residents via a mobile app, officials said.

On July 29, officers announced they were investigating these fraudulent parking tickets, bearing the official city seal on them, that were submitted over the app, Turo, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Anyone who has received one of these tickets or has any further information about this case, please call police at 703-385-7848.

