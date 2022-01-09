Four In Custody After Police Pursuit Of Reported Stolen Vehicle In Fairfax County

Four suspects were taken into custody after taking police in Fairfax County on a chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle, authorities said.

An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 advising that officers entered a pursuit with the suspects in the area of Richmond Highway and Huntington Road.

Police said that officers used “Precision Immobilization Technique(s)” to stop the stolen vehicle, spinning it around while the pursuit was in progress.

Four occupants in the vehicle were apprehended and transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Potential charges are pending.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.