Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Four In Custody After Police Pursuit Of Reported Stolen Vehicle In Fairfax County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Fairfax County Police officers were able to apprehend four suspects.
Fairfax County Police officers were able to apprehend four suspects. Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD

Four suspects were taken into custody after taking police in Fairfax County on a chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle, authorities said.

An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 advising that officers entered a pursuit with the suspects in the area of Richmond Highway and Huntington Road.

Police said that officers used “Precision Immobilization Technique(s)” to stop the stolen vehicle, spinning it around while the pursuit was in progress.

Four occupants in the vehicle were apprehended and transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Potential charges are pending.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.