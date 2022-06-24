Founder Of Global Charity, Father Dead Inside Fairfax Home At 32: Police

The founder of a charity initiative to end extreme poverty was found shot to death inside his Fairfax home Friday morning, July 24, police said.

Gret Glyer, 32, died just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court, City of Fairfax Police Lt. Matthew Lasowitz said. Two children were inside the house when officers arrived. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Lasowitz said police are investigating if anyone broke into the home.

Glyler is the founder of DonorSee, a charity crowdsourcing initiative that has raised nearly $5 million to fund projects in some of the poorest countries in the world, the company's website says. His family confirmed his death to WUSA.

According to his bio, Glyer lived in Malawi for three years, where he built homes for orphans and widows and later helped found a school for young girls.

In his final tweet on Thursday night, Glyer dreamed of ending extreme poverty.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact detective Matthew Green at 703-385-7959 or Matthew.Green@Fairfaxva.gov. They also ask homeowners in the area to check their security cameras for any video from that time.

