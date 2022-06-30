Fairfax Officer Kills Fugitive In Shopping Center Parking Lot: Police

Police said a Fairfax County officer shot and killed a wanted fugitive in a shopping center parking lot Thursday afternoon, June 30.

According to initial reports, the officer confronted the man around 4:30 p.m. in the Springfield Town Center parking lot, which sparked an "armed confrontation," the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted. Responders took the man to an area hospital for treatment, but they have not released any updates on his condition. The officer was not injured, officials said.

Police did not release the man's name.

NBC4 reported officers had cordoned off the area outside of Target as officers worked to figure out what happened. There is a helicopter on the scene and a heavy police presence.

Check back with the Daily Voice for more details as the story develops.

