Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Fairfax Officer Kills Fugitive In Shopping Center Parking Lot: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Fairfax County PD
Fairfax County PD Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD

Police said a Fairfax County officer shot and killed a wanted fugitive in a shopping center parking lot Thursday afternoon, June 30. 

According to initial reports, the officer confronted the man around 4:30 p.m. in the Springfield Town Center parking lot, which sparked an "armed confrontation," the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted. Responders took the man to an area hospital for treatment, but they have not released any updates on his condition. The officer was not injured, officials said. 

Police did not release the man's name. 

NBC4 reported officers had cordoned off the area outside of Target as officers worked to figure out what happened. There is a helicopter on the scene and a heavy police presence. 

Check back with the Daily Voice for more details as the story develops. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.