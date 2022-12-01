'Fairfax County's Most Wanted:' Police Apprehend Murder Suspect After Vehicle Pursuit

Authorities say that a fugitive wanted for murder who has been on the run for months tried and failed to get away from police investigators in Virginia who tracked him down and took him into custody after a brief pursuit.

Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, who was considered Fairfax County's "most wanted" suspect, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 following a lengthy manhunt that ended in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue, police announced.

The arrest comes a day after the Fairfax County Police Department announced an increased reward of up to $11,000 for information that led to Trott-McLean’s arrest.

Trott-McLean was charged with:

Second-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Trott-McLean has been wanted since early October, for his role in the death of 31-year-old Brandon Wims, according to police.

