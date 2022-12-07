Dog Killed By SWAT Team Recovering Stolen Police Equipment In Herndon

Investigators say that a dog was shot and killed early on Wednesday morning in Virginia by SWAT officers in Fairfax County who were attempting to recover allegedly stolen police equipment.

On Wednesday, SWAT officers served a search warrant in the 1500 block of Powells Tavern Place in Herndon, a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department announced at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

During the execution of the warrant to recover police equipment stolen from a different jurisdiction, police say that at least one officer discharged their service weapon, striking the dog, which was later pronounced dead, according to the department.

No other injuries were reported.

The dog was declared dead at the scene, the stolen equipment was recovered, and at least one suspect was taken into custody, police said.

No charges have been announced.

Officials said that the Fairfax County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is responding to the scene to investigate.

