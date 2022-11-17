Details Released In Pedestrian Crash That Killed Teen In Bailey's Crossroads

Authorities have released details in the pedestrian crash that killed a teenager in Fairfax County on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The unidentified victim was struck by a vehicle while crossing Columbia Pike from Barcroft View Terrace in Bailey's Crossroads just before 9 a.m., according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The teen was in the crosswalk when the driver of a westbound 2014 Toyota Camry struck them, police confirmed. The driver was not identified.

Then, the victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Though the investigation remains ongoing, authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Police were not expected to reveal the minor's identity because state law prohibits them from doing so without parental consent.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by clicking here.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000.

This is the 18th pedestrian-related fatal crash in the County to date in 2022. Year to date, there were 11 pedestrian-related fatal crashes in 2021.

