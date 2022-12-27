Dead Body Found In Wreckage Of Smoldering Fairfax County Home Destroyed By Fire

A body was pulled from a Fairfax County home the afternoon after a massive fire tore through the property, making it difficult for fire crews to battle the raging blaze that razed the structure.

Late on Monday, Dec. 26, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 3500 block of Goodview Court in Fairfax, where there was a reported fire that broke out and fully engulfed the home.

Initially, one occupant of the home was reported missing in the fire, though at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, officials announced that a body had been located in the smoldering home and pronounced dead.

According to reports, upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found the flames to be so intense that they were initially unable to enter the home to search for the occupant.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death. No name or age has been provided by investigators.

It is unclear what caused the massive fire to break out. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said they are awaiting a structural evaluation of the house before investigating the cause and continuing their search.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.