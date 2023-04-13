Crews Work To Corral Brush Fire Threatening Homes, Buildings In Fairfax County (DEVELOPING)

Near-record temperatures and dry conditions helped contribute to a two-alarm brush fire in Fairfax County that broke out and is threatening homes and buildings.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel were called at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, to a reported large brush fire in the 6900 block of Alpine Drive in Annandale.

Upon arrival, crews were met by flames that were behind a house.

Crews worked to contain the flames, though a second alarm was requested around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoons as the tricky fire continued to spread.

The fire comes a day after a Red Flag Warning was issued in parts of Maryland due to gusty winds and continued low humidity. According to the National Weather Service, the warning means that the conditions can lead to critical fires.

It is the latest brush fire reported in the region, following an incident that shut down parts of I-695 earlier this week and a near record-breaking eight-alarm blaze that tore through hundreds of acres of land in Owings Mills.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

